FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for FedEx in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the shipping service provider will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

FedEx stock opened at $228.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 12 month low of $228.08 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,120,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $334,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,314.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

