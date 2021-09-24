FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.18. 28,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.54. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $228.08 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

