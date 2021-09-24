FedEx (FDX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/23/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $381.00 to $324.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $351.00 to $314.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/22/2021 – FedEx was given a new $369.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/17/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $397.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $365.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $366.00 to $346.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FDX stock opened at $227.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $228.08 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

