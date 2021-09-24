FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $283.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.92.

FDX stock opened at $228.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a 52 week low of $228.08 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,321.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,120,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $334,306,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,314.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

