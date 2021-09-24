FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) & Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sprott and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sprott currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.15%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.14%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprott and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $121.78 million 7.96 $26.98 million $1.05 35.91 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

Sprott beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

