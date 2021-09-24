Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

FDIS stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $83.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.