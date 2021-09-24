Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 2,561 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.7% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.94. 100,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,568. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

