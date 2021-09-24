Fiducient Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.26. 88,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,346. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

