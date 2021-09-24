Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 83,017 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,017 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. 5,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,500. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

