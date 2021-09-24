Financial Contrast: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and SelectQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote $937.82 million 2.34 $131.05 million $0.79 16.99

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and SelectQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 SelectQuote 0 3 6 0 2.67

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. SelectQuote has a consensus target price of $25.28, suggesting a potential upside of 88.36%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote 13.97% 20.76% 10.00%

Summary

SelectQuote beats Ryan Specialty Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

