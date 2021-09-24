Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 104,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after buying an additional 66,372 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 283.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 11,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $46.49.

