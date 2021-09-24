Financial Insights Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 108,866 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,992. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

