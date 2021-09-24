Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

