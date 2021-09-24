Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,435,000 after buying an additional 458,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,889,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.72. 5,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,155. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

