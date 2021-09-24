Financial Insights Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,822. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $292.59 and a one year high of $430.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.39.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

