Financial Insights Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,199. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.