Financial Insights Inc. Sells 290 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000.

NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.52. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $58.46 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

