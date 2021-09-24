Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Findev stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Findev has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.50.
Findev Company Profile
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.