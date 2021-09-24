Fiona Beck Purchases 8,500 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Fiona Beck purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835 ($38,979.62).
Shares of LON:OCI opened at GBX 354 ($4.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.61. The firm has a market cap of £632.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 370 ($4.83).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
