Fiona Beck Purchases 8,500 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Fiona Beck purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835 ($38,979.62).

Shares of LON:OCI opened at GBX 354 ($4.63) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.61. The firm has a market cap of £632.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

