First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.82

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

