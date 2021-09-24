First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 306.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.