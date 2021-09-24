First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,739 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $33,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

