FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923,999 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $226,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $387,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,424,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 842,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 70,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 306,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.82. 29,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,293. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.