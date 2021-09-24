Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.80 price objective (up previously from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fission Uranium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.00. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

