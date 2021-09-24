FLC Capital Advisors Buys 1,611 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 155,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,398. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38.

