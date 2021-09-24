FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 344,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 105,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,157,846. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

