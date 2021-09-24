FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 361,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

XOM traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $57.49. 678,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,206,807. The firm has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.