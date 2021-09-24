FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $158.12. 71,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

