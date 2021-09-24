FLC Capital Advisors Takes $760,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.88. 108,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,351. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

