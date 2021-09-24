Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $332.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

