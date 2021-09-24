FLO (FLO) Price Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

