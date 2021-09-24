Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 194,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $686.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.87. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.