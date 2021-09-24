FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of FMC opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.