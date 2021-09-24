Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as low as C$2.03. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 216,401 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

