Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.