Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:FOR opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $399,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forestar Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

