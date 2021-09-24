Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. FOX makes up about 21.1% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $29,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,295.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,331,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2,086.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 893,200 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $29,052,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 151.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after buying an additional 646,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $22,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

FOX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,751. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

