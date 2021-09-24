Frances Daley Buys 70,309 Shares of Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Stock

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) insider Frances Daley bought 70,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

LON:RGL opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.05. Regional REIT Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. The stock has a market cap of £456.43 million and a P/E ratio of 27.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

