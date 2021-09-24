Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €79.50 by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €79.50 ($93.53) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.24 ($82.63).

Shares of FME opened at €61.26 ($72.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is €66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.83. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

