Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €55.95 ($65.82) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.38 ($56.92).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €41.32 ($48.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.55. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

