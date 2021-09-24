FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPAU) Trading Up 0.5%

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 76,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $460,000.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

