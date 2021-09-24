FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

FCEL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 953,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,160,207. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

