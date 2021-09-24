Function X Price Tops $0.81 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $69.50 million and $22.62 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001889 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00099161 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,734.02 or 0.99935672 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005813 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00054415 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007459 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005594 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.