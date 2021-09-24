Fusible Hits One Day Volume of $11.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Fusible has a total market cap of $102,208.21 and approximately $11.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00073124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00108026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00148024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,391.92 or 1.00034634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.06 or 0.06798603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00782693 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

