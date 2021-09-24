Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) versus Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Critical Contrast

Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

58.8% of Fusion Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fusion Acquisition and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blucora 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blucora has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.87%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blucora is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Blucora $754.95 million 1.02 -$342.76 million $0.91 17.40

Fusion Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blucora.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Acquisition N/A -174.12% -2.48% Blucora -2.04% 29.83% 9.47%

Summary

Blucora beats Fusion Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.