FY2021 EPS Estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASAZY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Cheuvreux cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

