FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

NYSE NHI opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

