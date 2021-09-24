FY2023 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Lifted by Analyst

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

