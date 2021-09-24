G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.