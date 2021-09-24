Gainplan LLC Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,561 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Adobe comprises 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 34,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 17.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 199,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $621.99. 33,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

